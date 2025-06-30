‘Everybody shot up here…’: Chilling Coeur d'Alene audio reveals exact moment of shooting

Several firefighters were shot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, as they were responding to a brush fire on Sunday afternoon. A chilling livescanner audio, covering the personnel response at the scene, revealed that the blaze was ‘intentionally’ set to draw firefighters. A responder could be heard asking for law enforcement backup on the ‘upper parking lot’. He also said that the suspect had a shotgun. Officials are yet to confirm these details. Several firefighters were shot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on Sunday(Unsplash)

“Everyone is shot up here. We need law enforcement backup on the upper parking lot,” a firefighter said, further adding that a couple of his colleagues were injured. Kootenai County Emergency Management has now asked locals to avoid the area and has issued a shelter-in-place. It is an active shooter situation while the fire is still burning.

Authorities confirmed that they are looking for a suspect in the area. Flightradar's map shows at least three law enforcement choppers at the scene.

Law enforcement is investigating whether the fire could have been intentionally set in order to lure the responders, ABC News reported, citing an official. The FBI is is assisting authorities in Kootenai County, an agency spokesperson told ABC News.

“If you are in the are of Canfield Mountain Trailhead / Nettleton Gulch Rd. area in CDA, SHELTER IN PLACE. If you are not, AVOID THE AREA due to Law Enforcement activity. Continue to monitor reliable sources for information, we will update with more information as soon as we receive it,” Kootenai County Emergency Management said in a social media post.

Northern Lakes Fire Protection Chief Pat Riley told Idaho News, "My immediate reaction was completely heartbroken. We trained for this. You never want to see it in your own community."

The incident took place at the Canfield Mountain Natural Area, which is a 24-acre park on the east side of the city. There are several hiking and biking trails and heavy tree cover.