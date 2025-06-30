What happened in Kootenai County? 'Intentional fire' and shooting reported in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Unconfirmed reports suggest that multiple firefighters and law enforcement officers responding to a call on Canfield in Coeur d'Alene were shot. Witnesses say the suspect may have intentionally started a fire to draw firefighters to the scene before opening fire on them. Coeur d'Alene is located in Kootenai County, Idaho. Firefighters shot in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. (Facebook)

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert stating: “Active shooter at Canfield Mountain. Injuries are reported, but the extent is unknown. Avoid the area."

Videos and photos shared on social media show a fire burning in the area.

One person wrote on Facebook, “Got this text from a neighbor Hey just a heads up someone started a fire in Canfield mountain and is shooting firefighters as they arrive. The area maybe VERY busy for awhile. Suspect is at large still.”

Another added, "Some just intentionally set a fire in Hayden ID, near Canfield a few miles north of Couer d Alene and opened fire on the fire fighters and is shooting at anyone in the area.”

A third person reported, “Situation on Canfield Mountain in CDA is more than a fire. It was an ambush of firefighters. Apparently multiple gunshot victims and an ongoing incident. AVOID the area.”

Another person wrote, “Fire on Canfield. They have ambushed law enforcement. Drones and life flights flying in the sky. Sirens still going on. Shots fired.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information