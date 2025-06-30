Coeur d'Alene shooting: Firefighters shot on Canfield in Idaho

Multiple firefighters have reportedly been shot during a shooting incident on Canfield in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Witnesses on social media also claim that law enforcement officers were among those shot and described the scene as an active shooter situation with additional victims. However, authorities have not yet confirmed these reports. Multiple firefighters have reportedly been shot in a shooting incident on Canfield in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.(UnSplash)

One witness wrote on Facebook, “Some just intentionally set a fire in Hayden ID, near Canfield a few miles north of Couer d Alene and opened fire on the fire fighters and is shooting at anyone in the area.”

Another reported, “Avoid Canfield mountain area! Currant active shooter multiple firefighters shot.”

A third person wrote, “From what they are hearing on the scanner that two firefighters have been shot and possibly a deputy and they are pinned down.”

Another witness reported, “his is Not Good, some guy is firing at fire fighters and now law enforcement. I've seen more than 25 police vehicles from city to state and everything in between.”

Canfield is a residential neighborhood in Coeur d'Alene, located southeast of Dalton Gardens and northeast of Lunceford Park.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information