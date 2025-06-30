Coeur d’Alene shooting: 2 Idaho firefighters killed, civilians trapped, suspect on the run - what we know so far
Jun 30, 2025 05:45 AM IST
Several firefighters were ambushed by a shooter while responding to a brush fire in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
Several firefighters were ambushed by a shooter while responding to a brush fire in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. According to Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris, the number of people injured in the attack remains unknown.
Coeur d'Alene shooting – 10-point update
- Two people were killed and several others injured when firefighters responded to a brush fire in Coeur d’Alene. An active shooter fired at law enforcement with high-powered rifles, according to Norris.
- Norris said that civilians are coming down off the mountain, and may be trapped in the blaze during the incident in the Canfield Mountain Natural Area, a 24-acre park on the east side of the city.
- Officials said an unknown person in the woods began shooting at the firefighters when they responded to a small but growing brush fire that broke out on Canfield Mountain Sunday afternoon, June 29.
- Authorities are trying to determine whether someone could have intentionally set the fire to lure first responders to the scene, Kootenai County Sheriff's Lt. Jeff Howard told ABC News.
- The suspect is on the run and a search is underway. A police helicopter flying overhead in the area is trying to locate the shooter.
- The scene of the crime is considered an active shooter situation.
- Amid the search, a shelter-in-place order has been issued for Canfield Mountain Trailhead and the surrounding area.
- Authorities in Kootenai County are being assisted by the FBI in the ongoing investigation.
- Evacuations are not anticipated at the moment, but residents have been urged to stay alert to their surroundings.
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little referred to the incident as a "heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters." “Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken,” Little wrote on X, adding, “As this situation is still developing, please stay clear from the area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their jobs.”
