‘Where is Travis Decker?’: Locals ask amid Coeur d'Alene active shooter alert; Idaho officials mum

After multiple firefighters were shot in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Sunday, several locals linked the incident to Travis Decker, a missing former soldier wanted in the deaths of his three young daughters. ‘Where is Travis Decker?’ some asked, while others wondered ‘Is this Travis Decker?’. There is no concrete evidence to link Decker to the shooting in Coeur d'Alene. Social media users baselessly linked Travis Decker to Coeur d'Alene shooting(AP)

This comes as Idaho authorities urged residents to shelter in place because of law enforcement activity following a shooting in Kootenai County near Coeur d’Alene. Gov Brad Little said multiple firefighters were attacked while responding to a blaze.

“This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters,” Little said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more.”

The sheriff’s office in neighboring Soshone County said on Facebook that authorities were “dealing with an active shooter situation where the shooter is still at large.” It was unclear how many firefighters were hurt.

An alert by the Kootenai County Emergency Management Office asked people to avoid the area around Canfield Mountain Trailhead and Nettleton Gulch Road, about 4 miles (6.5 km) north of downtown Coeur d’Alene.

'Where is Travis Decker'?'

While the scene in Coeur d’Alene was active, social media users linked Travis Decker to the shooting.

“Why would Travis Decker draw attention to himself?” one X user asked.

“Could this be Travis Decker??” another person tweeted.

“Where is Travis Decker?” a third one wrote.

Travis Decker has been wanted since June 2, when an officer found his truck and the bodies of his daughters outside Leavenworth. The 32-year-old has been missing since.

“There is no certain evidence that Decker remains alive or in this area. Seemingly strong early leads gave way to less convincing proofs over the last two weeks of searching. Still, we can't and won't quit this search; Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker deserve justice. And Decker remains a danger to the public as long as he's at large,” the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.