Idaho ambush timeline: Fire set on Canfield Mountain, responding firefighters shot in Coeur d’Alene

Multiple firefighters were shot while responding to a brush fire on Canfield Mountain in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Sunday.

“Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken," Idaho Governor Brad Little wrote on X. “As this situation is still developing, please stay clear from the area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their jobs.”

What we know so far -

Around 1:21 p.m. local time Sunday: Firefighters responded to reports of a brush fire near Canfield Mountain in Coeur d’Alene.

Moments later: Gunfire erupted. A suspect opened fire on the firefighters, leaving several injured.

Suspected ambush: Authorities believe the fire was intentionally set to lure emergency responders into an ambush. According to AZ Intel, a firefighter on the scene said, “It's clear to me that this fire was set intentionally to draw us in.”

Active shooter alert issued: An emergency alert was sent to local residents warning of an active shooter in the Canfield Mountain area.

“Active shooter at Canfield Mountain. Injuries are reported, but the extent is unknown. Avoid the area," the alert stated.

Shelter-in-place ordered: Kootenai County Emergency Management posted on Facebook: “If you are in the are of Canfield Mountain Trailhead / Nettleton Gulch Rd. area in CDA, SHELTER IN PLACE. If you are not, AVOID THE AREA due to Law Enforcement activity.”

Shelter area expanded: A later update expanded the order to include everything south of Hayden Lake Road and east of 15th Street in Coeur d’Alene.

Fire still burning: As of 3:30 p.m. local time, at least two large sections of the Canfield Mountain fire continued to burn.