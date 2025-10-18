Trump commutes death sentence of former US lawmaker George Santos in fraud case

United States President Donald Trump on Friday commuted the death sentence of former US lawmaker George Santos, while calling him “rogue” with courage. Santos had been sentenced in April after he admitted to deceiving donors and stealing the identities of 11 people to donate to his campaign.(REUTERS)

The former US Rep. was serving more than seven years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft charges, the Associated Press reported.

“George Santos was somewhat of a “rogue,” but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Santos had been sentenced in April after he admitted to deceiving donors and stealing the identities of 11 people, including his family members, to donate to his campaign.

After his admission last year, the New York Republican reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, New Jersey, on July 25.

In his social media post, Trump said he had “just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY.” “Good luck George, have a great life!” the US President added.

Santos's account on social media platform X, which has been active throughout his time in prison, posted a screenshot of Trump's post on Truth Social.

One of Santos's lawyer, Andrew Mancilla said he was “very, very happy with the decision”, while saying he not clear on when the Republican would be released, according to AP.

Trump's decision comes days after Santos wrote a letter in a local newspaper on Long Island, The South Shore Press, pleading to the US President. Santos has been writing regular dispatches in the newspaper since his imprisonment.

“Sir, I appeal to your sense of justice and humanity — the same qualities that have inspired millions of Americans to believe in you,” Santos wrote in the letter.

“I humbly ask that you consider the unusual pain and hardship of this environment and allow me the opportunity to return to my family, my friends, and my community,” he further said.