Did Dave Taylor condemn swastika flag found in his office? Republican Congressman says ‘the content of that image…’

Dave Taylor, a Republican Congressman from Ohio, condemned the altered American flag carrying a swastika found in his office as a “vile and deeply inappropriate symbol.” He also claimed that an investigation has been ordered. Did Dave Taylor condemn swastika flag found in his office?(@RepDaveTaylor/X)

After the altered American flag was found in his Capitol Hill office, Taylor reportedly said in a statement, according to Politico, “I am aware of an image that appears to depict a vile and deeply inappropriate symbol near an employee in my office. The content of that image does not reflect the values or standards of this office, my staff, or myself, and I condemn it in the strongest terms. Upon learning of this matter, I immediately directed a thorough investigation alongside Capitol Police, which remains ongoing. No further comment will be provided until it has been completed.”

Read More | Is JD Vance defending Nazis? Vice President faces flak amid Young Republicans row

What we know about the photo

The photo of the flag, obtained by Politico, showed how some of the red and white stripes had been arranged into the shape of a swastika. The outlet obtained the photo during a virtual meeting that shows the flag pinned to a cubicle wall behind Angelo Elia, one of Taylor’s staffers.

Politico reported that alongside the flag were pinned photos of a pocket Constitution and a congressional calendar. The altered flag was found inside Taylor’s office, which is located at 325 Cannon House Office Building in Washington DC. US Capitol Police are now investigating the matter.

Read More | Dave Taylor swastika flag row: Who is Angelo Elia and why is the staffer under fire?

Taylor, a first-term member of Congress representing a district east of Cincinnati, said that on learning about the photo, he "immediately" opened an investigation alongside the US Capitol Police. The probe is now underway.