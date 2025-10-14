Brooklyn tragedy: Woman killed by flying solar panel as nor’easter slams East Coast

A powerful nor’easter storm hitting the East Coast has claimed its first death after strong winds in Brooklyn sent a solar panel flying into a woman, killing her, according to US Mirror report. The 76-year-old was walking along Ocean Parkway and West Brighton Beach Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Sunday when the solar panel broke loose from a nearby parking structure and struck her in the head, video obtained by CBS News New York showed. The 76-year-old was walking along Ocean Parkway and West Brighton Beach Avenue around 10:30 a.m when solar panel broke loose from a nearby parking structure and struck her in the head. (Representative image)(Pixabay)

Panel traveled about 20 feet before impact.

Officials said the panel traveled about 20 feet before impact. She was rushed to a hospital but later died from her injuries.

"We just hope that it doesn't happen to anyone else again. That's the most important thing. Safety first," her son told CBS. "We're destroyed right now. We're at a loss for words."

"Hopefully nobody else gets hurt, let alone dies, because this is crazy," said Adam Rubenstein, who lives near the site. "My uncle lives in this building. I live in the next building, and it could've been anybody."

The National Weather Service issued warning

The National Weather Service had issued high wind and coastal flood warnings before the storm. New Jersey’s acting governor, Tahesha Way, declared a state of emergency Friday, citing risks of flooding, heavy rain up to five inches, and winds reaching 60 mph.

“Starting on Sunday, a dangerous coastal storm will begin to move past our state with extreme weather conditions for several counties, especially those on the Shore,” said Way. “In preparation for this storm, I am issuing a State of Emergency for all 21 counties out of an abundance of caution, authorizing our state’s emergency services personnel to activate as necessary.”

New York City remained under a wind advisory, with gusts in Brooklyn reaching 42 mph, according to reports.

On Monday, the Department of Buildings ordered a shutdown of the parking lot where the accident occurred and closed a nearby Q train entrance and sidewalk, CBS reported.