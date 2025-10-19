George Santos welcomes ‘second chance at life’ after Trump commutes sentence, ‘No revenge, no retribution’

Disgraced former lawmaker George Santos has broken his silence after President Donald Trump commuted his sentence. The former Republican congressman was serving seven years in prison for fraud and identity theft. George Santos welcomes ‘second chance at life’ after Trump commutes sentence (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

Trump said in a Truth Social post that Santos "has been horribly mistreated,” and that he “signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!"

A shocking ethics report in 2023 led to Santos being expelled from Congress. He admitted to stealing the identities of 11 people, including his own family members. Santos was released on Friday night.

George Santos speaks out

Santos has shared a statement on X, thanking Trump after his release. “Yesterday, I was given something I never thought I’d have again: a true second chance at life. A chance to grow, to change, and to walk a better path,” he wrote.

Read More | George Santos' sentence commuted: Can ex-New York Rep run for office again? Details here

Santos admitted to having “made mistakes,” and thanked Jesus Christ for not “abandoning” him. “I also want to express my deepest gratitude to President Donald J. Trump. Earlier today, I had the honor of speaking with him personally, a conversation I will never forget. In that moment, I saw not only the strength of a great leader, but the heart of a man who believes in mercy, in redemption, and in the promise that America gives everyone, the promise of a second chance,” he wrote.

He added of Trump, “His kindness, his humanity, and his generosity toward my family and me touched me deeply. President Trump reminded me that in this country we love so much, no mistake, no hardship, and no fall from grace can take away the possibility of renewal. His faith in second chances reignited my own, and for that, I will be forever thankful.”

Santos also thanked his “friends” for having his back, but did not name anyone. He stressed that he holds no anger toward anyone, saying that “life is too short to waste on bitterness or vengeance.”

“Inspired by President Trump’s work toward peace in the Middle East, I am dedicating myself to doing good, to building bridges instead of walls. My focus will be on prison reform and accountability, ensuring that those in power uphold the dignity and humanity of every person in their care. No one should ever be dehumanized or degraded like I was by the FCI Fariton Warden Kelly and Assistant Warden Nobile,” wrote Santos.

Read More | Trump commutes death sentence of former US lawmaker George Santos in fraud case

He added, “As I step into this next chapter of my life, I do so with lessons learned and eyes open. I do not carry shame, I carry purpose. My goal now is to turn my past into something meaningful, to help create a justice system that truly believes in rehabilitation and second chances. Yes, I am back but I am back as a new man, ready to work and do good.”