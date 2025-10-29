What happened to Zohran Mamdani's aunt after 9/11? Controversy explained amid NYC mayor polls

During a press event in The Bronx, mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani recounted how his aunt stopped riding the subway after the September 11 attacks because she “did not feel safe in her hijab.” However, social-media users and political opponents challenged his narrative, pointing out that his only biological aunt lived in Tanzania in 2001 and did not wear a hijab. Zohran Mamdani's Muslim identity has purportedly come under attack as NYC votes to choose its next mayor. (AFP)

Zohran Mamdani's clarification

Amid the backlash, Mamdani responded by saying he was referring to a distant relative named Zehra fuhi (in Urdu/Hindi “fuhi” means paternal aunt) — not his legal aunt, explaining the discrepancy.

Mamdani addressed his statements by claiming that the criticism was a diversion, accusing his political opponents of Islamophobia, while arguing that the bigger problem was the prejudice that Muslim New Yorkers had to deal with.

Opponents' social media reactions say the switch casts doubt on Mamdani’s credibility, especially given the emotional weight of referencing 9/11.

Vice President JD Vance mocked the remark on X, saying, “According to Zohran, the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks.”

The controversy follows earlier backlash over Mamdani's repeated, nearly identical 9/11 anniversary posts that appeared “cut-and-pasted” from previous years, according to social media users.

How could the controversy impact the mayoral elections?

Looking at the reaction on social media, accuracy in personal anecdotes is being treated as a litmus test for trustworthiness by voters, especially among voters deeply affected by the 9/11 attacks. The controversy risks overshadowing Mamdani’s policy agenda on rent freeze, free bus fares and other progressive and economic reforms for the city at a critical juncture in the race.

Early voting is already underway. As per recent poll results from the Manhattan Institute, Mamdani is in the lead with 43% of voters' support; Cuomo is closing in on the lead with 28% while Silwa is growing slowly and is now at 19%

Mamdani, if elected on November 5, would be the first Muslim mayor of New York City.