Who is Marjorie Taylor Greene? US Congresswoman, who wanted to end ‘corrupt’ H-1B visa, announces resignation

US lawmaker and far-right Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced her resignation from her seat in Congress in a more than 10-minute video and an official statement posted on her social media account. She said that her last day would be January 5, 2026. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a Republican congresswoman from Georgia.(Getty Images via AFP)

The 51-year-old congresswoman said in the video that she had "always been despised in Washington DC and never fit in”. Notably, she was among US President Donald Trump’s strongest allies in Congress before their relationship fell apart.

In his reaction, Trump told ABC News: “I think it’s great news for the country”.

She is also among the prominent critics of H-1B visas so much so that she announced plans earlier to introduce a bill to end the “mass replacement of American workers by aggressively phasing out the H-1B program”.

Who is Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Greene is a Republican congresswoman from Georgia who announced her resignation from the House of Representatives after her rift with Trump grew in recent days over the release of the ‘Epstein Files’ linked to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and other matters.

She was elected in 2020 and re-elected in 2022. She has held office since 2021.

The 52-year-old congresswoman says in her house.gov bio that she grew up in her family’s business.

She is divorced from Perry Green and has three children, Lauren, Taylor and Derek.

Marjorie Taylor Greene on H-1B visas

The Republican congresswoman is a staunch critic of the visa programme that allows US employers to temporarily hire foreign workers in speciality occupations.

Notably, Indian nationals account for 72% of H-1B visas, data over the years shows. The Chinese come second with 12%.

She alleged that the Republican Party “has turned its back on ‘America First’ and the workers, and just regular Americans".

Responding to a post by Trump in August where he said he would "substantially raise" tariffs on India because of New Delhi's "massive" purchases of Russian oil, she had written, “End Indian H1-B visas replacing American jobs instead and stop funding and sending weapons to the Obama/Biden/Neocon Ukraine Russia war.”

Earlier this month, she announced plans to introduce a bill to end the H-1B visa programme.

Greene said of the bill, “My bill ELIMINATES the corrupt H-1B program and puts AMERICANS FIRST again in tech, healthcare, engineering, manufacturing, and every industry that keeps this country running!! If we want the next generation to have the American Dream, we must stop replacing them and start investing in them.”