Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) joined a group of distinguished individuals in America to rally against H1-B visas. In a November 14 post on X, Greene said she is introducing a bill to end the “the mass replacement of American workers by aggressively phasing out the H1B program.” Marjorie Taylor Greene’s bill to ‘end’ H-1B visas: What to know as Congresswoman declares ‘Americans come first’ (Photographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

Greene doubled down on her stance in a recent post, writing, “I believe in the American people. Their talent, their intelligence, their hard work ethic, and their goodness. Americans come first and are the only workers that we should fight for. That’s why my bill will end H1B visas.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s bill to ‘end’ H1-B visas

In the November 14 post, Greene claimed that “Big Tech, AI giants, hospitals, and industries across the board have abused the H-1B system to cut out our own people.” She added, “Americans are the most talented people in the world, and I have full faith in the American people. I serve Americans only, and I will ALWAYS put Americans first.”

Greene said of the bill, “My bill ELIMINATES the corrupt H-1B program and puts AMERICANS FIRST again in tech, healthcare, engineering, manufacturing, and every industry that keeps this country running!! If we want the next generation to have the American Dream, we must stop replacing them and start investing in them.”

President Donald Trump recently appeared to defend the H-1B visa program, saying America does not have “certain talents” in the country, and that “you also do have to bring in talent.” Trump made the remark during a conversation with Laura Ingraham on Fox News.

When Ingraham noted that "we have plenty of talent,” Trump said, “No, you don’t, no you don’t. You don’t have certain talents. And people have to learn.”

Pew states that nearly 3 out of every 4, 73%, of H-1B visa holders come from India, followed by China with 12%. The remaining 15% includes a mix of counties, and no single country has reached the 2% threshold.