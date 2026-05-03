USF St. Pete Marine Science Lab fire cause: Chilling video emerges as firefighters battle blaze, ‘total devastation’

A massive fire erupted on Saturday afternoon at a laboratory facility located on the University of South Florida campus in St. Petersburg, according to authorities. Massive fire at USF St. Petersburg Marine Science Lab leads to total loss of structure. (X@nvintel)

Campus police said that fire crews were dispatched to the Marine Science Laboratory building in response to a structural fire.

There have been no reports of injuries, and police confirmed that the building was evacuated safely.

Also Read: Cole Tomas Allen: WH shooting suspect makes special request over Washington jail stay

USF St. Pete Marine Science Lab fire cause The cause of the USF St. Pete Marine Science Lab fire is currently under investigation.

Large clouds of gray smoke were observed billowing from the building late Saturday.

As per the Tampa Bay Times, students and staff were notified of the fire shortly before 6 p.m.

“Urgent Alert. Fire reported in MSL, Marine Science Lab. Evacuate building. Avoid area. Emergency personnel responding,” the school stated in an urgent warning to students.