Hazen Fire in Buckeye, Arizona: Map and evacuation updates as smoke spreads toward Goodyear, Avondale, and Phoenix

Update: A second-alarm brush fire is burning in Buckeye, Maricopa County, Arizona, with smoke reported across parts of Goodyear, Avondale, Glendale, and the Phoenix area. Hazen Fire in Buckeye, Arizona. (UnSplash)

According to AZ Family, the fire was first spotted around 3 p.m. near Hazen and Rooks roads. By about 4:15 p.m. local time, the blaze had grown to an estimated 10–12 acres.

A spokesperson for the Buckeye Fire Department told 12 News that the blaze is “difficult to access,” which is complicating suppression efforts.

Officials said there are currently no reported structure exposures or injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Initial report: A brush fire dubbed the Hazen Fire is burning in Buckeye, Maricopa County, Arizona, with smoke drifting toward Goodyear, Avondale, Glendale, and the Phoenix area.

Where is the fire burning? The fire has grown to an estimated 10–12 acres in heavy fuels, according to radio traffic.

The Watch Duty app map shows the blaze burning south of W Hazen Road and S Rooks Road.

Evacuation updates The Watch Duty app reports that law enforcement has been requested to assist with precautionary evacuations at a nearby RV park and equestrian center.