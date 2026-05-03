Mission Fire near Fallbrook: Map, evacuation updates as blaze burns along SR-76 and I-15

Multiple fires have broken out near Fallbrook, California, with four burning along State Route 76 and about five more along the northbound Interstate 15 freeway, according to authorities. Residents are being urged to stay clear so firefighting aircraft can safely operate. Multiple fires have broken out near Fallbrook, California. (Representative image/ Unsplash)

CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire wrote on X that firefighters are "at scene with cooperators of multiple small fires near I-15 and Highway 76. Please avoid the area."

The fire is near Bonsall, California. The cause of the blaze is not known at this time

Location According to the Watch Duty incident map, the fire’s location has been shifted north to reflect activity near the 4200 block of Sterling View Road.

Radio traffic indicates that multiple air tankers have already dropped fire retardant on that blaze.

Additional firefighting resources remain engaged on several fires along northbound I-15, both north and south of the updated map location.