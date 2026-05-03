Cole Tomas Allen: WH shooting suspect makes special request over Washington jail stay

White House shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen's legal representatives for the person charged with the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump during a formal press gala last weekend requested a judge on Saturday to lift the suicide precautions imposed on him while incarcerated in Washington, as per Reuters. Cole Tomas Allen, facing charges of attempted assassination of President Trump, has had suicide precautions imposed while in custody. His attorneys argue these conditions restrict his access to communication and resources, following an incident where he discharged a firearm at a White House event. (REUTERS)

Allen is accused of breaching a security checkpoint and discharging a shotgun outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25.

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Cole Tomas Allen: All on Washington jail safety Upon his initial booking into the jail facility on April 27, Allen was placed in a "safe cell," which is described as a padded room with 24-hour lockdown protocols and a mandate to wear "a vest akin to a straitjacket," as stated in a filing by his attorneys in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, Reuters reported.

Subsequently, he was downgraded to "suicide precautions," suggesting that Allen was still prohibited from making phone calls, receiving visits from anyone other than his legal representatives, or spending time outside his cell except for legal consultations or showers, accompanied by an escort, according to the filing. A nurse suggested on Friday that these precautions be lifted. However, they remained in effect during a visit by one of his public defense attorneys that same day, as noted in the filing.

The conditions of Allen's confinement "amounts to punishment" and restrict his access to resources such as a jail tablet, “which would permit him to communicate with loved ones outside of the jail,” the filing asserts.

Allen faces charges of attempted assassination, discharging a firearm during a violent crime, and unlawfully transporting firearms and ammunition across state lines. He has not yet entered a plea.

Cole Tomas Allen: Here's what court document says According to court records, on April 6, 2026, Allen secured a reservation at the Washington Hilton hotel for a duration of three nights, specifically from April 24 to April 26, 2026. He traveled by train from his residence near Los Angeles to Chicago, and subsequently boarded another train from Chicago to Washington, D.C. Allen arrived in the District at approximately 1 p.m. on April 24, 2026, and later checked into the Washington Hilton on the same day.

At around 8:40 p.m., Allen approached a security checkpoint located on the Terrace Level of the hotel, which leads to the ballroom. He ran through the magnetometer while holding a long gun. Personnel from the U.S. Secret Service stationed at the checkpoint heard a loud gunshot. A U.S. Secret Service officer, who was equipped with a ballistic vest, was shot once in the chest.

In response, the Secret Service officer drew his service weapon and discharged multiple rounds at Allen, who fell to the ground and sustained minor injuries but was not shot. Officers later apprehended Allen, who was found to be in possession of a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun and a Rock Island Armory 1911 .38 caliber pistol.

After his arrest, Allen was informed of his Miranda rights and chose to exercise his right to remain silent. He was then transported to Howard University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and has since been released into the custody of law enforcement.