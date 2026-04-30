Erika Kirk vs Druski escalates as TPUSA boss explains why she was at WHCD amid Cole Allen shooting

Since the shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner (WHCD) on April 25, a video of Erika Kirk sobbing while being evacuated from the Hilton Hotel has gone viral. With the video, many have questioned why the Turning Point USA CEO was present at the dinner. Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk takes the stage at a Turning Point USA event. (AP)

The WHCD is reserved for journalists who cover the White House, the POTUS, and administration officials, as well as some special guests. Kirk, one of the special guests at the event, was criticized by many for whether she deserved to be there.

However, the widow of the Turning Point USA founder, Charlie Kirk, hit out at those critics on the latest edition of the Charlie Kirk Show. The 37-year-old said that she was present at the WHCD to meet the journalists who "dehumanized" her and "look them in the eye." She also took a dig at comedian Druski for his skit on her and appeared to hit out at other critics like Candace Owens and Jimmy Kimmel, though not naming him directly.

Also read: Laura Loomer shares alleged mugshot, claims it shows Candace Owens' husband George Farmer

Erika Kirk Hits Out At Druski Erika Kirk hit out at Druski for his viral skit on her, though Druski only referred to it as a skit of a "conservative" woman. She attacked the whole ecosystem of social media criticism and speculations that are going on about her.

"Every morning I wake up to a new headline lying about me," she said. “I have comedians dressing up in whiteface. I have people saying I'm not fit to be CEO. And I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband. And the list goes on and on and on.”

Also read: Where is Candace Owens today? Cole Allen search 'spike' on Google Trends in Italy sparks bizarre theories