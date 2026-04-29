Laura Loomer shares alleged mugshot, claims it shows Candace Owens' husband George Farmer

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer escalated her public feud with conservative commentator Candace Owens on Tuesday. A few hours ago, Loomer claimed that she is set to release “damning documents” that allegedly expose contradictions in Owens’ public persona. Laura Loomer and Candace Owens' feud escalates as Loomer revealed George Farmer's mugshot from his alleged DUI in Nashville. (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook, AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

The remarks mark the latest development in a growing online clash that has drawn significant attention across political circles. In a series of posts, Loomer suggested that Owens “has a lot to hide,” while also making pointed remarks about wealth and transparency.

The exchange comes amid an already heated back-and-forth between the two figures, which has increasingly turned personal after both political rivals dragged their partners into the most popular X feud.

Read more: Candace Owens vs Laura Loomer heats up over Erika Kirk; several personal jabs made

Loomer drags Owens' husband Earlier this month, controversy sparked after Loomer posted derogatory remarks against Owens, dragging her children into the feud. In a few hours, the exchange of words escalated to personal territories as both parties referred to each other's relationship.

Before posting the alleged mugshot of Farmer, Loomer wrote on X, “Those who live in 2 multi-million dollar glass houses hidden in a trust fund shouldn’t throw stones. Candace won’t be able to get out of this one.”

The controversy intensified after Loomer claimed on Tuesday to have obtained what she described as a mugshot of Owens’ husband, British businessman George Farmer, allegedly tied to an arrest in Nashville, Tennessee.

She wrote, “Candace, do you want to explain this to your audience? Or should I? Last week you said you had nothing to hide!”

Loomer publicly questioned Owens about the alleged incident and hinted at additional undisclosed events, stating that there may be “multiple incidents” beyond what has been publicly acknowledged.

A user on X commented, “Wait, I thought she [Candace Owens] said there was a minor fender bender in a parking lot???”

Loomer replied, “Yeah… she also said the police weren’t called. That is a lie. But, what if I told you there are multiple incidents? Not just one…”

George Farmer, a British national and former CEO of Parler, has largely remained outside the spotlight of US political controversies despite his association with Owens. The resurfacing of his name in the current dispute has added a new dimension to the ongoing feud.