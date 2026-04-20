Who is Andrew Simpson?Laura Loomer's husband's name-dropped in row with Candace Owens

Candace Owens and Laura Loomer's famous online dispute has turned personal, dragging the names of the two women's husbands into the mix. Candace Owens and Laura Loomer’s feud took a personal turn, involving their spouses sparking curiosity about Loomer’s engagement to Andrew Simpson. (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook, AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

Loomer had previously made ugly remarks about Owens' children, claiming they would have difficulty in the future. Candace retaliated, insulting Loomer and misgendering her by calling her "Larry." From there, things quickly escalated, with both parties making nasty personal statements.

Owens then name-droppedLoomer's husband during their back-and-forth on X on Friday, claiming his name is Andrew Simpson. Meanwhile, Loomer's husband is still a unicorn to the general public.

Read more: Candace Owens vs Laura Loomer heats up over Erika Kirk; several personal jabs made

Who is Andrew Simpson The mention of Andrew Simpson came mid-argument and surprised both Loomer's and Owens' followers.

Loomer took a personal jab at Owens' and said, “But my husband will likely father more children than your allegedly homosexual husband. Did you use a turkey baster? Who squeezed it?”

In turn, Owens also brings Loomer's husband into the conversation and implies that Loomer needs psychiatric help. She wrote, “A turkey baster? Larry, I really think your dad should put you on one more psych5150 hold. You just seem like you’re on the edge again lately. Maybe once more before the nuptials. How’s the wedding planning going w. Andrew Simpson, btw? Does he know you’re not actually Jewish?”

Loomer, however, did not explicitly confirm the name of her husband. She simply gave a vague response, adding her life and marriage are “great" and that she ”loves" her husband. That added to the mystery rather than clearing it up.

Andrew Simpson: The myth, the legend? Social media platforms and the Loomer's comment section were flooded with personal questions about who Andrew Simpson is, the man who put a ring on Loomer's finger.

A user on X wrote, “Now I need to know who Andrew Simpson is.”

Another user on X shared an image of a LinkedIn profile with the name Andrew Simpson on it, who is an employee at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. The user wrote, “I’d bet money this is him. The jokes write themselves, guys😂😂”

However, as of now, there is no widely verified public information confirming Simpson’s identity or relationship with Loomer.