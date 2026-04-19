Candace Owens vs Laura Loomer heats up over Erika Kirk; several personal jabs made

A heated online feud between conservative commentator Candace Owens and far-right activist Laura Loomer has spiralled into a personal clap back. The clash unfolded on X when Loomer attacked Owens' bringing her family into the fight that started with Owens' content criticizing Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika. A bitter online feud erupted between Candace Owens and Laura Loomer with personal attacks after Owens' take on Erika Kirk's event cancellation. (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook, AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

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Erika Kirk's event in the center of the feud The conflict began when Pinnacle High School cancelled Erika Kirk's after-school visit because of serious threats of death. Owens questioned the cause for the cancellation and asserted that the school was already preparing to boycott the event after the announcement.

Loomer’s initial post included derogatory remarks about Owens’ children. The post was followed by a series of escalating replies between the two, each becoming increasingly personal.

Loomer wrote, “You know who has the worst destiny? Candace Owens’ children.” She added, “Poor kids. They will probably need serious therapy to deal with the long-term social ramifications of having Candace as a mother. I wonder if she’s as cruel to her children as she is to Erika and her kids.”

The post came after Owens claims about Erika Kirk's event at the high school.