Trump's JD Vance-like moment with Erika Kirk triggers backlash: 'His interactions with women…'

As clips spread across X, reactions ranged from dismissive to critical. One user wrote, “Every single one of his interactions with women makes my skin crawl."

After Kirk introduced Trump with praise, he leaned in and kissed her on the cheek, drawing applause from attendees but sparking controversy online.

A brief on-stage interaction between Donald Trump and Erika Kirk has triggered backlash online after a video from a rally in Phoenix went viral. The moment occurred during the “Build the Red Wall” event hosted by Turning Point USA at Dream City Church.

“Who is going to tell him that she isn’t 12 anymore?” one comment read, while another referenced a previous viral moment involving JD Vance and Kirk, writing: “Well she was welcoming JD’s advances… maybe the actual Pres. could do better?”

Also Read: Candace Owens-Erika Kirk row intensifies as ‘security’ claim for skipping TPUSA event takes new turn

At the same time, some users described the incident as “hardly a kiss,” while others accused critics of exaggerating or “making up perverted things out of nothing,” as cited by International Business Times.

Neither Trump nor Kirk has publicly addressed the backlash surrounding the kiss. There has been no statement from Trump’s campaign or Turning Point USA clarifying the nature of the interaction.

JD Vance comparison resurfaces The backlash has drawn comparisons to a viral 2025 interaction between Kirk and JD Vance, when the two shared a hug at a public event that sparked rumors.

Also Read: Druski’s Erika Kirk parody goes viral again as she appears with Trump at TPUSA Phoenix rally

The visuals prompted varied responses from people back then. An individual wrote, “How would you describe these moments between Erika Kirk and JD Vance last night?” Another added, “Is Erika Kirk and JD Vance’s greeting appropriate?”

During an interview, Erika opened up about the hug with Vance: “Please. So for those of you who know me, I never. Whoever is like hating on a hug who needs a hug themselves, I will give you a free hug anytime you want to hug. My love language is touch, if you will.”