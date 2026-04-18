Druski’s Erika Kirk parody goes viral again as she appears with Trump at TPUSA Phoenix rally

Videos of comedian Druski impersonating Erika Kirk have resurfaced online, gaining traction as Kirk appeared alongside Donald Trump at a Turning Point USA rally in Phoenix. Kirk (R) appeared with Trump at a Turning Point USA event titled “Build the Red Wall” held at Dream City Church. (Screenshots from videos posted on X) One widely shared clip shows Druski dressed as Kirk, dancing in front of American flags and fireworks, with the caption: “Druski pretty much nailed it.” Another video, posted by an X user juxtaposes the parody with real footage of Kirk speaking at a podium bearing the seal of the President of the United States, captioned: “is that druski again ? Hahahah.”

Kirk speaks at TPUSA ‘Build the Red Wall’ rally Kirk appeared with Trump at a Turning Point USA event titled “Build the Red Wall” held at Dream City Church, according to WBFF. The rally is part of an effort to mobilise conservative voters ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. In a speech clip credited to commentator Nick Sortor, Kirk called for strong voter turnout: “And now we have to show up again with 80-90% voter turnout in midterms and fortify the red wall for the next decade.” She also warned of internal divisions, stating: “You have people out there who are actively trying to tear this country apart.”