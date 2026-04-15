Erika Kirk getting ‘death threats’? Fresh claims emerge after she skips TPUSA event, Candace Owens named in row

Podcaster Baron Coleman has shared a text from a journalist, claiming that Erika Kirk skipped a recent Turning Point USA event in Georgia after getting “death threats.” The event was attended by Vice President JD Vance, who addressed a large crowd at the Akins Ford Arena, not far from the University of Georgia campus. Erika Kirk getting ‘death threats’? New claims emerge after Georgia TPUSA event (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

The event served as another tribute to late TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk. Vance said that while it was originally slated to feature Erika, she had to skip because of “very serious threats,” Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Coleman shared a text he claimed was from a journalist who was in Athens, which reads, “Erika was supposed to be interviewing Vance. Kolvet came out and announced Erika was receiving death threats so she didn’t come, insinuated it was because of Candace and folks like you.”

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The journalist was referencing Charlie Kirk spokesman Andrew Kolvet.

The text added, “Worth noting Secret Service was there for JD, on top of countless state troopers, so probably the safest place to speak in America right now. Extremely fuc**** cringe and awkward. Kolvet tried to milk it and it wasn’t landing.”

It continued, “Place was empty, 1,200 people at most. Pretty wild considering VPOTUS was there and it was an arena. Very low energy, I went to the TPUSA Auburn tour event, prior to Candace and you investigating, and it was completely packed and like a rock concert. That energy is gone. JD did well once the topic shifted away from attacks on Erika.”