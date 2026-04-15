Why did Erika Kirk skip TPUSA event with JD Vance? Candace Owens slams 'PR' as CEO makes huge statement

Erika explained her absence from the event in an X post, writing, “I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance, but after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously. Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support. God bless you all!”

The event was attended by Vice President JD Vance, who addressed a large crowd at the Akins Ford Arena, not far from the University of Georgia campus. The event served as another tribute to late TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk. Vance said that while it was originally slated to feature Erika, she had to skip because of “very serious threats,” Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Erika Kirk has revealed that she skipped a recent Turning Point USA event near the University of Georgia due to security concerns. However, Candace Owens accused her of lying, claiming she refused to attend the event because of “bad ticket sales.”

Candace slammed Erika for her response, writing, “Stop. This is exhausting. You pulled out because of bad ticket sales. For the same reason TPFaith had to “reschedule” the Pastor’s Summit and various other events quietly.”

“People don’t believe you and don’t line up for you because you struggle to tell the truth about even the most basic facts. Where is the video of Charlie appointing you as CEO weeks before his death? The Secret Service sits above your security team. Were there actually a viable threat, the Vice President would not have continued the event. Your closest threat is the shit Public Relations team you hired that continues to operate under the delusion that they are smarter than the public. They aren’t,” she added.