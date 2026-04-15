Erika Kirk ‘threats’ row: People ‘doxxing her travel location’; new details out after TPUSA CEO skips Georgia event

White House Correspondent Mary Margaret Olohan has shared an update about “threats” that Erika Kirk has reportedly received, prompting her to skip a recent Turning Point USA event in Georgia. The event was attended by Vice President JD Vance, who addressed a large crowd at the Akins Ford Arena, not far from the University of Georgia campus. Erika Kirk ‘threats’ row: Shocking details emerge after Georgia TPUSA event (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) (REUTERS)

The event served as another tribute to late TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk. Vance said that while it was originally slated to feature Erika, she had to skip because of “very serious threats,” Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

‘People were doxxing her travel location’ “Regarding the threats to Erika Kirk that prevented her from attending today’s event with Vice President Vance, a TPUSA official tells me that their security had been monitoring the situation in the days leading up to today’s event,” Olohan wrote. “People were doxxing her travel location and trying to track her arrival and departure, I’m told, and there were multiple direct threats against Erika specifically. This ultimately led to her security’s assessment that they couldn’t guarantee her safety.”

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“The event venue itself was fine, especially once VP was on site, but it was the travel portion that was of chief concern,” the official told the Daily Wire. “Her children are one parent away from being orphans and so we take security’s assessments and advice seriously.”