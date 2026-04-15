Candace Owens makes fresh Erika Kirk claims after Charlie Kirk hologram theory as TPUSA CEO skips event with JD Vance

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens made fresh claims about Turning Point USA (TPUSA) and its CEO Erika Kirk, ahead of a scheduled event featuring her alongside US Vice President JD Vance. Notably, Erika skipped the event as the VP shared she'd received ‘threats’. Erika Kirk has come under fire from Candace Owens again ahead of a TPUSA event with Vice President JD Vance. (Getty Images via AFP) “Catch Vice President JD Vance & Erika Kirk TONIGHT at the University of Georgia!,” TPUSA had announced on X.

This was to be the second time Charlie Kirk's widow and Vance would share the stage after the event at the University of Arkansas, where their physical interaction on stage – especially a hug – sparked widespread controversy and speculation. Meanwhile, Owens made a new claim about the day of Kirk's assassination. The podcaster has had multiple theories in the wake of Charlie Kirk being killed on September 10, 2025 while attending an event at the Utah Valley University. Also Read | Erika Kirk's wild ‘a** grab’ joke while discussing JD Vance with Megyn Kelly sparks uproar “The ATF traced a mysterious gun on the morning of September 10th,” she said on X. Dropping a bombshell, Owens added “Its manufacturer reached out to me and it turns out, a TPUSA faith Pastor and friend of Erika Kirk tried to buy his company.”

Notably, Owens has earlier insinuated that TPUSA leadership had a role in Kirk's death as well, but has not provided any proof to back her claims. Candace Owens: Charlie Kirk hologram theory Owens is no stranger to outlandish theories, already having pointed to possible Israeli intervention in Kirk's killing, and even claiming that Kirk had appeared in her dreams about his own assassination. Continuing on a similar vein, the latest from Owens is that a Charlie Kirk hologram was created by TPUSA to declare widow Erika the CEO of the organization the late Kirk had founded. Owens said “there was a plot to remove Charlie and then to use Charlie GPT to convince the world that it was… Charlie's dying wish for his wife to replace him…they thought OK well people are not gonna believe that so we're gonna have to have something that convinces them that this is actually what Charlie wanted…”. She also alleged there was something between Erika Kirk and Ben Shapiro, who has also been against Owens on X, and added “[I have] a troubling sense of evil that there was a relationship…between Erica Kirk and Ben Shapiro. It's beginning to make me uncomfortable. When Erika elected to have him open AmFest I said this is too much… he then radically and instantly demands Megan Kelly to say something about me and to not look into Erika Kirk…”.