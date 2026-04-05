Erika Kirk's final response to Candace Owens as Trump asks her to go after critics; ‘I am actually…’
Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, addressed online hate after her husband's murder.
Erika Kirk, the widow of American right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, has reacted to criticism and hate she has been facing since the murder of her husband.
During an Easter event at the White House on Wednesday, Trump interrupted his speech to acknowledge Kirk, who was present in the audience, inquiring if she was “doing well,” and subsequently remarked, “I think you should sue 'em.”
Although Trump did not specify any people, he mentioned that he has advised Erika to take legal action against some of “these [people]...they're so jealous of Erika.”
Trump then encouraged her to “sue their a** off,” while noting that he is permitted to express this sentiment, but Kirk must remain “nicer.”
Owens, who has openly slammed Erika over the past few months and has propagated conspiracy theories regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk. “Most of us welcome a lawsuit because then they would be required to give us the information that we're asking for,” Owens said.
In spite of the absence of evidence, Owens has consistently promoted the conspiracy theory that Tyler Robinson, the man accused of Kirk's murder, was not the actual perpetrator of the crime.
Also Read: Slain Ali Larijani's daughter faces big blow as US takes major step amid Iran war
Erika Kirk shuts her critics
In a now viral video, Erika is not merely dismissing criticism, but also rejecting the notion that she must engage with it in any way.
“Erika Kirk says she doesn’t have time to worry about what people like Candace Owens are saying about her online. She says she doesn’t care about the noise. This is what Candace Owens hates the most,” wrote X user Cinema Shogun who shared the video.
“There will be people that are like, did you see what they're saying about you on accident? I'm like, no, I quite frankly, I don't have time. And actually quite frankly, I really do not care,” Erika stated.
“I am actually really busy right now playing Magnetiles and that is way more important than hearing the endless onslaught that really is just noise,” he added.
In a recent court filing concerning the case against Robinson, the defense attorneys for Tyler Robinson highlighted that specialists from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have been unable to establish that the bullet fragment obtained from Kirk's autopsy originated from the rifle associated with Robinson.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More