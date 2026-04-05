Erika Kirk's final response to Candace Owens as Trump asks her to go after critics; ‘I am actually…’

Erika Kirk, the widow of American right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, has reacted to criticism and hate she has been facing since the murder of her husband. Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, addressed hate and criticism post-murder. Trump advised her to sue detractors, while she prioritized her own activities over the negativity. (REUTERS)

During an Easter event at the White House on Wednesday, Trump interrupted his speech to acknowledge Kirk, who was present in the audience, inquiring if she was “doing well,” and subsequently remarked, “I think you should sue 'em.”

Although Trump did not specify any people, he mentioned that he has advised Erika to take legal action against some of “these [people]...they're so jealous of Erika.”

Trump then encouraged her to “sue their a** off,” while noting that he is permitted to express this sentiment, but Kirk must remain “nicer.”

Owens, who has openly slammed Erika over the past few months and has propagated conspiracy theories regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk. “Most of us welcome a lawsuit because then they would be required to give us the information that we're asking for,” Owens said.

In spite of the absence of evidence, Owens has consistently promoted the conspiracy theory that Tyler Robinson, the man accused of Kirk's murder, was not the actual perpetrator of the crime.

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Erika Kirk shuts her critics In a now viral video, Erika is not merely dismissing criticism, but also rejecting the notion that she must engage with it in any way.

“Erika Kirk says she doesn’t have time to worry about what people like Candace Owens are saying about her online. She says she doesn’t care about the noise. This is what Candace Owens hates the most,” wrote X user Cinema Shogun who shared the video.

“There will be people that are like, did you see what they're saying about you on accident? I'm like, no, I quite frankly, I don't have time. And actually quite frankly, I really do not care,” Erika stated.

“I am actually really busy right now playing Magnetiles and that is way more important than hearing the endless onslaught that really is just noise,” he added.