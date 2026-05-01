Did Trump refuse bulletproof vest after White House event shooting? Here’s what he said: ‘Don’t know if I can…’

Questions over security measures for Donald Trump have surfaced again after a shooting incident at a recent White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC. The event turned tense when gunfire erupted involving a California man identified as Cole Allen. The question came amid scrutiny of presidential security following the White House shooting incident. (Bloomberg)

Trump attended the dinner alongside the First Lady and members of his cabinet. Following the shots being fired, attendees were evacuated from the venue.

No injuries were reported, and authorities later arrested the suspect.

Questions over bulletproof vest use In the aftermath, reporters at the White House pressed Trump on whether he would consider additional protective measures, including wearing a bulletproof vest in future public appearances.

The question came amid scrutiny of presidential security following the incident, with discussions emerging around whether visible protection might be necessary at events involving large public gatherings.

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When asked directly, “Is there talk about wearing a bulletproof vest going forward?” Trump responded.

He said, “I don’t know if I can handle looking 20 pounds heavier.” The comment prompted laughter in the room.