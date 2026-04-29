WHCD shooting: What happened to meals after tragic incident? ‘They freeze dried…’

Thousands of meals remained unserved during the White House Correspondents' Dinner, as gunfire outside the Washington Hilton ballroom caused panic and led to the early conclusion of the annual event. U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang attend the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS)

Attendees at the dinner were served the initial course of their meal — a spring pea and burrata salad — but the main courses of prime chateaubriand steak and Maine lobster were not provided. However, the food was not wasted.

The Hilton contributed approximately 2,600 dinners that were not served at the WHCD, stated Weijia Jiang, a CBS News correspondent and the president of the White House Correspondents' Association. “They freeze dried the steak and lobster for longer shelf life before giving them to 2 shelters for abused women and children.”

“HUGE thank you to the staff that worked through the night under terrible circumstances,” Jiang stated.

Steve Thomma, the executive director of the association, stated that the meals were contributed to shelters located in Clifton, Virginia, and Calvert County, Maryland.

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