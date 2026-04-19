What happened at Virginia Tech Spring Football Game? Scary video shows parachute accident

A skydiver was injured after crashing into a scoreboard at Lane Stadium on Saturday, before the kickoff of the Virginia Tech Spring Football Game, according to the Blacksburg Fire Department. Skydiver rescued within minutes after dramatic pre-game incident where a parachuter struck the scoreboard before the Virginia Tech Spring Football Game (X\@KristinThorne)

The incident happened in front of spectators who had gathered for the yearly spring game, which is a major event for Virginia Tech Hokies supporters. According to officials, the parachuter struck the stadium scoreboard during a pre-game descent. The parachuter remained stranded on the scoreboard before emergency personnel intervened.

A spokesperson for Virginia Tech confirmed that the skydiver was rescued within approximately 15 minutes and is currently in stable condition.

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Dramatic incident unfolds before kickoff Three skydivers were parachuting into Lane Stadium just before kickoff at 3 p.m. Firefighters reported that one skydiver made a landing on the field as planned. Another skydiver, however, got pushed onto the adjacent practice field by wind gusts, according to firefighters.

Firefighters said that another skydiver landed dangling on the scoreboard, causing damage to the scoreboard.

The moment the parachuter struck the scoreboard structure, frightening onlookers, was captured in videos that have gone viral online. The footage shows the parachuter getting stuck and entangled with the scoreboard before emergency crews arrived at the scene.