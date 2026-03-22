Tom Brady's pep talk to Jalen Hurts, Gronk at Team USA flag football game revealed

Tom Brady, who is returning to the football field three years after retiring, had a pep-talk with the Founders FFC team ahead of their Fanatics flag football game against Team USA on Saturday. Fox commentators revealed that the seven-time Super Bowl winner was pretty ‘serious’ about the game. He was only talking about tactics and his opponents, even at a party.

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Tom Brady's pep-talk before the game Brady hosted a star-studded bash in Los Angeles ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. Commentators said that all the GOAT could talk about was the game. “He was planning, and asking about Team USA.”

Brady's Founders FFC roster At a special draft event in LA, the former Patriots quarterback unveiled the roster he will co-captain alongside Jalen Hurts. The team, named Founders FFC, features a mix of NFL superstars and high-profile athletes, including longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski.

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Brady’s squad also includes big names such as Alvin Kamara, Stefon Diggs, DeVonta Smith, Von Miller, Patrick Peterson, and Damar Hamlin, forming one of the most stacked lineups in the event.

Gronk-Brady reunion headlines roster The biggest talking point from the draft was the reunion between Brady and Gronkowski - a duo that defined an era in New England and later added a Super Bowl title together in Tampa Bay.

Full team rosters TEAM FOUNDERS FFC (Brady/Hurts) QB: Tom Brady, Jalen Hurts

RB: Ashton Jeanty, Alvin Kamara

TE: Rob Gronkowski

WR: DeVonta Smith, Stefon Diggs

DB: Antoine Winfield Jr., Damar Hamlin, Patrick Peterson

LB: Von Miller

ATH: Terence Crawford

TEAM WILDCATS FFC (Burrow/Daniels) QB: Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels

RB: Saquon Barkley, Kyle Juszczyk

WR: Odell Beckham Jr., Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins

DB: Derwin James Jr., Jalen Ramsey

LB: Luke Kuechly

ATH: Logan Paul, IShowSpeed