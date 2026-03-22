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    Tom Brady's pep talk to Jalen Hurts, Gronk at Team USA flag football game revealed

    Published on: Mar 22, 2026 3:00 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
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    Tom Brady walks on the field during an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers (AP)
    Tom Brady walks on the field during an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers (AP)

    Tom Brady, who is returning to the football field three years after retiring, had a pep-talk with the Founders FFC team ahead of their Fanatics flag football game against Team USA on Saturday. Fox commentators revealed that the seven-time Super Bowl winner was pretty ‘serious’ about the game. He was only talking about tactics and his opponents, even at a party.

    Read More: Logan Paul ‘clueless’ vs Team USA at Fanatics Football; Joe Burrow makes massive blunder - Watch

    Tom Brady's pep-talk before the game

    Brady hosted a star-studded bash in Los Angeles ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. Commentators said that all the GOAT could talk about was the game. “He was planning, and asking about Team USA.”

    Brady's Founders FFC roster

    At a special draft event in LA, the former Patriots quarterback unveiled the roster he will co-captain alongside Jalen Hurts. The team, named Founders FFC, features a mix of NFL superstars and high-profile athletes, including longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski.

    Read More: Tom Brady vs Joe Burrow at Fanatics Football; NFL GOAT takes brutal Alix Earle dig at Bengals star

    Brady’s squad also includes big names such as Alvin Kamara, Stefon Diggs, DeVonta Smith, Von Miller, Patrick Peterson, and Damar Hamlin, forming one of the most stacked lineups in the event.

    Gronk-Brady reunion headlines roster

    The biggest talking point from the draft was the reunion between Brady and Gronkowski - a duo that defined an era in New England and later added a Super Bowl title together in Tampa Bay.

    Full team rosters

    TEAM FOUNDERS FFC (Brady/Hurts)

    QB: Tom Brady, Jalen Hurts

    RB: Ashton Jeanty, Alvin Kamara

    TE: Rob Gronkowski

    WR: DeVonta Smith, Stefon Diggs

    DB: Antoine Winfield Jr., Damar Hamlin, Patrick Peterson

    LB: Von Miller

    ATH: Terence Crawford

    TEAM WILDCATS FFC (Burrow/Daniels)

    QB: Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels

    RB: Saquon Barkley, Kyle Juszczyk

    WR: Odell Beckham Jr., Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins

    DB: Derwin James Jr., Jalen Ramsey

    LB: Luke Kuechly

    ATH: Logan Paul, IShowSpeed

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More

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    News/Sports/Us Sports/Tom Brady's Pep Talk To Jalen Hurts, Gronk At Team USA Flag Football Game Revealed
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