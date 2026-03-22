Tom Brady vs Joe Burrow at Fanatics Football; NFL GOAT takes brutal Alix Earle dig at Bengals star

Tom Brady is returning to football years after retiring from the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl winner features alongside Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts and other superstars at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic Draft on Saturday.

However, ahead of the anticipated game, Brady took a lighthearted swipe at Bengals quarterback Burrow, and its something to do with Alix Earle.

“That's what they called Joe the other night at those Oscars parties…the Wildcat,” Brady joked. “At least he's here, no fashion shows to attend.” Burrow, 29, reportedly took the remark in stride, responding with a smile and choosing not to engage further.

Oscars appearance fuels banter Brady’s comment appeared to reference Burrow’s recent public outing with influencer Alix Earle at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 15. The 48-year-old former Patriots star was himself linked to Earle.

The two were first linked in December 2025 after being spotted together at a New Year’s Eve event in St Barths. By February 2026, reports suggested they were “hooking up,” although neither has publicly confirmed the relationship.

They were most recently seen attending a Super Bowl party together earlier this year.

Past relationships in spotlight Earle was previously in a relationship with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, while Brady was married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen, with whom he shares two children.

Three teams, including Team USA, will square off in a round-robin tournament. The top two squads earn a spot in the championship game.

Fanatics Football rosters Founders FFC — Captained by Tom Brady (retired) and Jalen Hurts (Eagles QB). Coached by Sean Payton (former Saints/Broncos HC).

Wildcats FFC — Captained by Jayden Daniels (Commanders QB) and Joe Burrow (Bengals QB). Coached by Kyle Shanahan (49ers HC).

Team USA Football — The reigning IFAF World Champion US Men’s National Team.

Other notable players included Saquon Barkley, Rob Gronkowski, Odell Beckham Jr., Myles Garrett, and celebrities like Logan Paul and IShowSpeed.

Three teams, including Team USA, will square off in a round-robin tournament. The top two squads earn a spot in the championship game.