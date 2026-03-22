Tom Brady vs Joe Burrow at Fanatics Football; NFL GOAT takes brutal Alix Earle dig at Bengals star
Tom Brady is returning to football years after retiring from the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl winner features alongside Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts and other superstars at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic Draft on Saturday.
However, ahead of the anticipated game, Brady took a lighthearted swipe at Bengals quarterback Burrow, and its something to do with Alix Earle.
“That's what they called Joe the other night at those Oscars parties…the Wildcat,” Brady joked. “At least he's here, no fashion shows to attend.” Burrow, 29, reportedly took the remark in stride, responding with a smile and choosing not to engage further.
Oscars appearance fuels banter
Brady’s comment appeared to reference Burrow’s recent public outing with influencer Alix Earle at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 15. The 48-year-old former Patriots star was himself linked to Earle.
The two were first linked in December 2025 after being spotted together at a New Year’s Eve event in St Barths. By February 2026, reports suggested they were “hooking up,” although neither has publicly confirmed the relationship.
They were most recently seen attending a Super Bowl party together earlier this year.
Past relationships in spotlight
Earle was previously in a relationship with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, while Brady was married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen, with whom he shares two children.
Three teams, including Team USA, will square off in a round-robin tournament. The top two squads earn a spot in the championship game.
Fanatics Football rosters
Founders FFC — Captained by Tom Brady (retired) and Jalen Hurts (Eagles QB). Coached by Sean Payton (former Saints/Broncos HC).
Wildcats FFC — Captained by Jayden Daniels (Commanders QB) and Joe Burrow (Bengals QB). Coached by Kyle Shanahan (49ers HC).
Team USA Football — The reigning IFAF World Champion US Men’s National Team.
Other notable players included Saquon Barkley, Rob Gronkowski, Odell Beckham Jr., Myles Garrett, and celebrities like Logan Paul and IShowSpeed.
Three teams, including Team USA, will square off in a round-robin tournament. The top two squads earn a spot in the championship game.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More