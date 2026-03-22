Logan Paul ‘clueless’ vs Team USA at Fanatics Football; Joe Burrow makes massive blunder - Watch
Logan Paul was all hyped and ready to play alongside the likes of Joe Burrow and DeAndre Hopkins in the Fanatics Flag Football game vs Team USA on Saturday. However, the commentator had to remind the YouTuber and wrestler that ‘this is not WWE’, after he almost got into an arguement even before the game started.
At the time of writing this story, Team USA led Burrow and the Wildcats 19-6.
Read More: Tom Brady vs Joe Burrow at Fanatics Football; NFL GOAT takes brutal Alix Earle dig at Bengals star
Logan Paul ‘clueless’
Several social media users pointed out that Paul ‘did not know where to go'. Just as the game started, the WWE star even got into a brief arguement with Team USA players.
“Letting Logan Paul play in this flag football event was probably the worst decision ever lol. Dude can’t control his emotions smh,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
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“Logan Paul was the worst idea ever for flag football… avoid at all costs,” another one added.
Joe Burrow makes blunder
Burrow, who admitted that he is still learning the rules of flag football, seemed to struggle with having two quarterbacks. At one point, the Bengals star even threw an interception, which was converted into a touchdown for Team USA. It was a pick six.
“Joe burrow needs to sit down on the bench for the remainder of this flag football game,” one fan tweeted.
“I hope Joe burrow isn’t the flag football qb,” another one wrote.
"It's gonna take these NFL quarterbacks a little time to adjust," Fox analyst Greg Olsen said during the broadcast.
Burrow later threw a touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins.
What did Joe Burrow say about flag football?
Burrow, a team co-captain, was asked earlier in the week about playing in the Los Angeles Olympics flag football even.
“I've always wanted to play in the Olympics. The opportunity to win a gold medal (is) something that I've thought about - a moment like that - for a long time, since I was a kid. I think it would be something very special,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More