Logan Paul ‘clueless’ vs Team USA at Fanatics Football; Joe Burrow makes massive blunder - Watch

Logan Paul was all hyped and ready to play alongside the likes of Joe Burrow and DeAndre Hopkins in the Fanatics Flag Football game vs Team USA on Saturday. However, the commentator had to remind the YouTuber and wrestler that ‘this is not WWE’, after he almost got into an arguement even before the game started.

At the time of writing this story, Team USA led Burrow and the Wildcats 19-6.

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Logan Paul ‘clueless’ Several social media users pointed out that Paul ‘did not know where to go'. Just as the game started, the WWE star even got into a brief arguement with Team USA players.

“Letting Logan Paul play in this flag football event was probably the worst decision ever lol. Dude can’t control his emotions smh,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

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“Logan Paul was the worst idea ever for flag football… avoid at all costs,” another one added.