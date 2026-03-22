Tom Brady's return to football: What are Fanatics Flag Football Classic rules? Rosters for Jalen Hurts vs Jayden Daniels
Tom Brady is coming back to televised football, years after his retirement from the NFL. The GOAT, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, will play alongside several stars, including Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts, in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
Rules and Format
The event follows the modified Olympic-style flag football rules, previewing the format for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Field: 50 yards long × 25 yards wide (with 10-yard end zones).
Teams: 5-on-5 (non-contact; defenders pull flags to stop plays).
Game length: Two 15-minute halves with a running clock.
Downs: Drives start at the 5-yard line; four downs to reach midfield, then four more to score a touchdown.
Quarterback time: 7 seconds to release the ball after the snap (unless handed off).
Scoring: Touchdowns worth 6 points; no extra points or field goals.
Overtime: Not detailed in reports, but standard flag rules apply if needed.
Three teams competed in a round-robin format, with the top two advancing to the championship game.
Rosters
Founders FFC — Captained by Tom Brady (retired) and Jalen Hurts (Eagles QB). Coached by Sean Payton (former Saints/Broncos HC).
Wildcats FFC — Captained by Jayden Daniels (Commanders QB) and Joe Burrow (Bengals QB). Coached by Kyle Shanahan (49ers HC).
Team USA Football — The reigning IFAF World Champion US Men’s National Team.
Other notable players included Saquon Barkley, Rob Gronkowski, Odell Beckham Jr., Myles Garrett, and celebrities like Logan Paul and IShowSpeed.
Time and broadcast
Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET to 8:30 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT to 5:30 p.m. PT)
Broadcast: Fox Sports (TV) and streamed on various platforms (exact channels varied by region).
Prize money
While there is no official prize monet announced, Fanatics released details for a similar event - the Fanatics Games, which will be held in July. It has a whopping $2 million total prize pool.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More