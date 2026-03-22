Tom Brady's return to football: What are Fanatics Flag Football Classic rules? Rosters for Jalen Hurts vs Jayden Daniels

Tom Brady is coming back to televised football, years after his retirement from the NFL. The GOAT, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, will play alongside several stars, including Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts, in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Rules and Format The event follows the modified Olympic-style flag football rules, previewing the format for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Field: 50 yards long × 25 yards wide (with 10-yard end zones).

Teams: 5-on-5 (non-contact; defenders pull flags to stop plays).

Game length: Two 15-minute halves with a running clock.

Downs: Drives start at the 5-yard line; four downs to reach midfield, then four more to score a touchdown.

Quarterback time: 7 seconds to release the ball after the snap (unless handed off).

Scoring: Touchdowns worth 6 points; no extra points or field goals.

Overtime: Not detailed in reports, but standard flag rules apply if needed.

Three teams competed in a round-robin format, with the top two advancing to the championship game.

Rosters Founders FFC — Captained by Tom Brady (retired) and Jalen Hurts (Eagles QB). Coached by Sean Payton (former Saints/Broncos HC).

Wildcats FFC — Captained by Jayden Daniels (Commanders QB) and Joe Burrow (Bengals QB). Coached by Kyle Shanahan (49ers HC).

Team USA Football — The reigning IFAF World Champion US Men’s National Team.

Other notable players included Saquon Barkley, Rob Gronkowski, Odell Beckham Jr., Myles Garrett, and celebrities like Logan Paul and IShowSpeed.

Time and broadcast Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET to 8:30 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT to 5:30 p.m. PT)

Broadcast: Fox Sports (TV) and streamed on various platforms (exact channels varied by region).