Trump faces another assassination attempt after WHCD shooting? Suspect held during King Charles' visit

A security incident occurring close to the White House resulted in an arrest on Tuesday, coinciding with the visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to Washington, D.C, Fox News reported. This event took place under increased security measures following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner days earlier. A security incident near the White House led to an arrest on Tuesday during King Charles III and Queen Camilla's visit. (AP)

A spokesperson for the U.S. Secret Service informed Fox News Digital that a person was apprehended and taken into custody by the agency after successfully evading a security checkpoint near The Ellipse, commonly known as President's Park South.

The spokesperson said that criminal charges are forthcoming, as per Fox News.

The identity and motives of the suspect have not yet been disclosed.

It remains uncertain whether any weapons were present during the breach.

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Here's what Secret Service has to say The Secret Service is on high alert during the state visit of the British Royals. Earlier today, the law enforcement agency utilized its official Instagram account to outline its role in the US-UK meeting.

Sharing images showcasing their security measures, the Secret Service stated online, “State visits don’t stay safe by accident. The Secret Service was on-site every moment of King Charles III’s arrival ceremony at the White House today, securing the facilities and keeping everyone safe.”