WWII HMS Trump bell: What King Charles gifted Trump at White House state dinner

In a gesture that blended history with diplomacy, Britain's King Charles III presented President Donald Trump with a bell from the HMS Trump, a World War II-era British submarine, during a White House state dinner. King Charles III presented Trump with a polished bell from the HMS Trump during a state dinner, symbolizing shared history. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (REUTERS)

While presenting the gift, King Charles said, “May it stand as a testimony to our nation’s shared history and shining future.” He then added with a laugh, “Should you ever need to get hold of us… just give us a ring.”

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted the ceremonial white-tie event, which was the first of its kind since 2007. The presentation reportedly took place as part of a formal exchange during the high-profile event, which was attended by senior officials and dignitaries from both countries.

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A historic artefact: HMS Trump bell The gift for Trump is the bell of a submarine from the Second World War, polished to a mirror sheen. The bell was originally a part of a British submarine that was stationed in Australia for more than 20 years during the Royal Navy's constant presence there.

According to naval records, HMS Trump was a British T-class submarine built and commissioned during World War II as part of the Royal Navy’s wartime fleet, later serving in the Far East before being decommissioned decades later.

Historians from the Royal Museums Greenwich note that bells from decommissioned ships often hold ceremonial value, traditionally used for marking time aboard vessels and later preserved as artefacts. Historically, such items are sometimes gifted in diplomatic settings as a way to honor shared maritime heritage and military alliances.