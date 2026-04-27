Melania Trump breaks silence after Jimmy Kimmel's ‘an expectant widow’ dig: ‘Enough is enough’

First Lady Melania Trump harshly condemned ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, labeling him a "coward" after he called her "an expectant widow" just two days prior to Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner. Melania Trump condemned Jimmy Kimmel for his comments about her, calling him a coward and criticizing ABC for enabling his rhetoric. (AFP)

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America,” Melania Trump, 56, stated in a post on X.

“People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.”

The First Lady has also accused the Disney-owned network of shielding the host and has urged ABC to intervene and remove him from the air.

“A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him,” she wrote.

“Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community?”

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