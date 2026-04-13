Epstein survivor Juliette Bryant shares scathing message for Melania Trump, ‘It’s time that you and your husband…’

In a video message being widely shared on X, Bryant said, “Hello Melania Trump. My name is Juliette Bryant. I’m an Epstein survivor. You want girls to testify under oath, well here I am testifying that everything I said is true. Unfortunately a lot of the girls who testified died. Maybe it’s time that you and your husband testify too.”

Juliette Bryant, a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein , has shared a message for Melania Trump . This came after Melania’s recent White House speech, where she said, "The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today."

During her speech earlier, Melania read from a prepared statement, saying she never had a relationship with Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell. She clarified that she was not introduced to her husband by Epstein, and claimed that she was unaware of Epstein's crimes.

How did Juliette Bryant meet Jeffrey Epstein? Bryant claimed that she was a 20-year-old psychology and philosophy student in Cape Town, South Africa, who modeled part time, when she first met Epstein, according to CNN. She said she was approached on a night out by a girl who offered to introduce her to someone who said was American royalty.

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"She said she knew a man who was here who was the 'King Of America,' and he was here with Bill Clinton and Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker. She told me that his best friend Leslie Wexner owns Victoria's Secret and it would be a very good idea for me to meet them because it could possibly help with my modeling career," Bryant told CBS News. "So we went along to the restaurant where they were having dinner down the road. And sure enough, there they were. Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, Jeffrey Epstein, and a few government officials from South Africa."

However, Bryant did not accuse Clinton, Spacey or Tucker of any wrongdoing.

The next day, she received a call from the girl who made the introduction earlier. She told Bryant that Epstein would like to see her modeling portfolio.

"Epstein said he thought I'd be great for Victoria's Secret, and they left that day, but his office started phoning and arranging me a visa and tickets and everything," Bryant said. "You know, I didn't have money or anything, but they said don't worry, they will deduct all my expenses from the income I made when I was there."

Bryant said she was surprised at how quickly Epstein arranged for her travel to the US. She is a South African national.

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"They arranged for me to get a visa to come to America. It was like a visitor's visa … and they arranged these visas very quickly, which is unusual in South Africa. It's usually very difficult to get a visa here. And then basically within three weeks, I was in America," she said.

Bryant claimed that soon after she arrived in New York, she told she would be heading to the Caribbean, to Epstein's private island.

"I obviously assumed it was for a modeling shoot," she said. "We went to Teterboro airport and they were waiting on the airplane there, and you know, nothing was ever checked at any of these airports. They didn't check our passports, our luggage, nothing."

Bryant alleged that her passport was taken from her on board. She was then sexually assaulted.

"As the airplane took off, he [Epstein] started touching me forcibly in between my legs, and I freaked out. I realized, this is not a modeling opportunity, I've been kidnapped," Bryant said. "They whisked me away to the island and then I was stuck there. They never arranged any modeling opportunities, I was basically completely conned."

Bryant claimed that she was trafficked by Epstein for the next few years of her life. Eventually, she was compensated as part of both the Epstein Victims' Compensation Program in 2020 and a separate settlement with JP Morgan Chase in 2023.