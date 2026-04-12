Melania Trump gets key PR lesson amid Epstein debacle; Megyn Kelly asks ‘Why now?’

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly has said she was left "dumbfounded" by the public statement from the First Lady, Melania Trump, addressing her alleged links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Megyn Kelly questions Melania Trump's timing in addressing Epstein allegations, expressing confusion over her statement amidst current news focus on Iran. (REUTERS/Evan Vucci and AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

On Thursday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly questioned why Melania chose to speak out now, asking, “Why did she do this?” She further analyzed the timing and implications of the statement on her show.

The reaction comes after Melania issued a rare and strongly worded statement rejecting claims of any relationship with Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

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Kelly questions timing and intent Kelly said she was “dumbfounded” by the decision to revive discussion around Epstein, noting that the issue had not been dominating headlines recently. She said, “Why did she do this? "

She continued, "That’s really what everyone was asking. Why? Everyone knows in PR, once the storm has passed, you don’t do anything to bring it back upon you.”

She later commented on Melania's media presence over the years and said, “I have no idea, but I do know it’s very strange that, not being at the center of the storm, this woman who has been media-savvy now for 10 years, decided to make herself the center of it.”

She further added, “If she doesn’t want people talking about her relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell…then she shouldn’t talk about her relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell or Jeffrey Epstein, especially when—has that been in the news? Have any of you been seeing that in the news? The news right now is non-stop Iran.”

She suggested the statement could either be a response to resurfacing archival material, such as a reported early-2000s email, or a strategic move, though she stopped short of drawing definitive conclusions.

Kelly also speculated that the address could be a strategic move to distract the citizens from the US-Iran war. She said, “Was this meant to distract people from Iran? Like, did they use Epstein to distract from Iran and then Iran to distract from Epstein?”

Kelly said, "We're scratching our heads. It's so bizarre."

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Melania Trump's rare public denial In a statement delivered earlier this week, Melania Trump dismissed allegations linking her to Epstein as “false” and “politically motivated.” She also called for attention to the victims of Epstein’s abuse in her address.

She said, “The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather, I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation. I have never been friends with Epstein.”

She emphasised that she had no involvement in Epstein’s activities and rejected claims that he played any role in her introduction to President Donald Trump.

She said, “I am not Epstein's victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at a New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented and detailed in my book.”