Juliette Bryant makes chilling claims about Epstein's obsession with cloning, ‘waking up naked’ and paralysed in…

Juliette Bryant, a survivor of American financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has revealed shocking new details about her ordeal. Juliette Bryant shared a chilling incident of waking up naked in a laboratory. (X@ShadowofEzra)

This comes as Senator Marsha Blackburn urged FBI Director Kash Patel and Acting IRS Commissioner Douglas O'Donnell to make unredacted data pertaining to Epstein public .

Juliette Bryant claims Epstein was fixated with cloning

During her appearance on a segment of Boom Play on February 9, the South African model talked about her escape and encounters with the purported network of Epstein, who died in a New York prison cell on 10 August, 2019, while awaiting his trial.

Bryant shared a chilling incident of waking up naked in a laboratory. She expressed a desire to find the truth, claiming that she went threw something which she is unaware of. “These people were doing something else and they don't want anyone knowing about it... They did something to me, and I want to know what. That's why I won't stop until I find out,” the model stated.

As the hosts pointed out Epstein's purported fixation with cloning, DNA manipulation, and transhumanism, Bryant was questioned about any potential indications of these practices.

Recalling a traumatic personal event, Bryant talked about scientists involvements in such matters. She talked about waking up in a lab, but she acknowledged that she didn't talk about it much as it was “frightening.”

Bryant opens up about weird things and laboratory experience

She, however, asserted that she had been harmed and promised to keep going until she learned the truth. The South African model also disclosed that, although she had been a fit and active young lady before the incident, she experienced acute panic attacks that ultimately required hospitalisation.

“I woke up in a laboratory one night. These are things I haven't wanted to talk about because it's frightening. But they are scientist, you know and as I woke up one night in the laboratory paralyzed and naked on the table. I would like to be lie detected on this. You know there are other weird things that I saw, we will talk about them later,” she said.

The model has opened up about her alleged terrifying experience before.