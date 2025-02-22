Donald Trump's flight nightmare revealed; ‘I’m going to die on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane’

Donald Trump once feared that he might perish in a jet crash after he learned that the charter plane he was using originally belonged to infamous child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Donald Trump had made efforts to distance himself from Epstein just like other prominent individuals, such as Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File, New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File, TANNEN MAURY / AFP)

The affluent banker Epstein, who was previously found guilty of sex offenses, was detained on July 6 on accusations of sex trafficking and conspiracy over accusations that he used girls as young as 14 for sex and recruited more young females between 2002 and 2005.

According to a criminal indictment released in a federal court in Manhattan, Epstein started sexually abusing scores of young girls in 2002. Epstein allegedly mistreated children in his Palm Beach, Florida, and New York houses. Prosecutors claimed that Epstein enlisted victims at both sites to provide "massages" for him that eventually devolved into sexual encounters. Epstein gave his victims cash payments totaling hundreds of dollars, as per the indictment.

Trump's scary experience on chartered plane

Michael Wolff, the best-selling author, revealed in his new book that Trump learned that a chartered plane he was using to travel to a campaign visit in Colorado in August 2024 had formerly belonged to Epstein, reported Daily Mail after acquiring a copy of the book prior to its publication on Tuesday, February 25.

“I’m going to die on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane!” Trump “howled,” the author writes in ‘All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America’.

Trump's personal aircraft experienced mechanical issues when he was traveling to Aspen with the campaign team on a hurriedly booked Gulfstream following a fundraiser in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Calling the flight a “nightmare”, Wolff referred to the lurches as “white-knuckle, head-banging.”

While everyone on the plane was “actually praying”, the author adds, “Then, in the middle of it all, a report tracking the Trump team’s peregrinations identified that they were riding on the former plane of Trump’s old friend, the infamous sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein.”

In 2019, Epstein was found dead in his detention cell while he was preparing for trial on sex trafficking allegations. Despite being friends with Epstein and socializing at Mar-a-Lago, Trump has vehemently rejected any wrongdoing.