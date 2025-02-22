Donald Trump says Starmer and Macron ‘haven’t done anything’ to end Ukraine war

Donald Trump has said Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron “haven’t done anything” to end the war in Ukraine. The Prime Minister and the French president are due to visit Trump separately in Washington next week amid a growing rift between between the US leader and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. US President Donald Trump began negotiations on ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Tuesday, but excluded Kyiv from the talks.(AP)

The US president began negotiations on ending the conflict with Russia, but excluded Kyiv from the talks on Tuesday. Mr Zelensky has “been in the meetings for three years and nothing got done,” Mr Trump told a Fox News podcast.

“So I don’t think he’s very important to be at meetings to be honest with you,” he added. Asked about the upcoming visits from the UK and French leaders, he said: “They didn’t do anything either (to end the war). The war’s going on, no meetings with Russia, no nothing. “They haven’t done anything. Macron is a friend of mine, and I’ve met with the Prime Minister and he’s a very nice guy (but) nobody’s done anything.”

Sir Keir has faced pressure to take a firm line with Mr Trump on support for Ukraine when he visits. On Friday, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey accused Mr Trump of plotting a “stitch-up” with Russian President Vladimir Putin that “amounts to a betrayal of Ukraine” and urged the Prime Minister to speak “honestly and openly” with him.

Sir Ed added: “I think we’re all astonished and deeply alarmed, and if the British Prime Minister doesn’t reflect that, he’s not reflecting the views of the British people.”

But senior Cabinet minister Pat McFadden stressed the importance of maintaining a “good and constructive relationship” with the White House at a fringe event at the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow on Friday.

He said: “I think the UK is potentially in a good position with this administration, if we handle it correctly. “Handling it correctly doesn’t mean following every twist and turn of every comment, but is focusing on what will actually happen as well as what was said.”

Sir Keir will have to walk a tricky line when he meets Mr Trump in Washington next week, balancing the UK’s support for Ukraine with the need to keep the US onside.

That task appears to have been made harder in the past week by the growing rift between Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky, whom the US leader has described as a “dictator”. The Ukrainian president had claimed Mr Trump was living in a Russian “disinformation space”, which led White House officials to accuse Mr Zelensky of “insulting” his counterpart.

The Americans also cancelled a planned joint press conference in Kyiv, in a sign of a deepening feud between the two countries. Businessman Elon Musk, who is acting as an adviser on federal spending to Mr Trump, meanwhile suggested Mr Zelensky is running a “fraud machine feeding off the dead bodies of soldiers”, suggesting limited appetite for continued American support for Ukraine.

However, Mr Trump’s Ukraine envoy, retired general Keith Kellogg, praised Mr Zelensky on Friday as an “embattled and courageous leader of a nation at war” following what he described as “extensive and positive discussions” between the two men.

Sir Keir’s visit to the White House will follow a meeting between Mr Trump and Emmanuel Macron on Monday, at which the French president has said he intends to tell his American counterpart not to “be weak” in the face of Mr Putin.

In an hour-long question-and-answer session on social media, Mr Macron said he would tell Mr Trump: “It’s not you, it’s not your trademark, it’s not in your interest. “How can you then be credible in the face of China if you’re weak in the face of Putin?”