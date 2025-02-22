Did Trump replace Resolute Desk after Elon Musk's son X seemingly wiped booger on it? ‘I’m a germaphobe’

Donald Trump on Wednesday revealed that the Resolute Desk has been sent for touch-up, days after billionaire Elon Musk's son X seemingly picked his nose and wiped bogger on the iconic piece of furniture during his presence at the Oval Office with his dad. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as X Æ A-12, Elon Musk's son, stands beside him in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)

Last week, Musk's kid X Æ A-12 appeared for a key press conference on DOGE, the department which is being headed by the Tesla CEO. While Trump was also in attendance, X was spotted picking his nose and wiping it on the desk, creating buzz on social media, with many speculating that his actions irritated the President.

During the conference, Trump declared, “This is X, and he's a great guy.” He went on to call Musk's 4-year-old son “High IQ…high-IQ individual.”

Day after the conference, which took place on February 11, Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday, “A President, after election, gets a choice of 1 in 7 desks.”

“This desk, the ‘C&O,’ which is also very well-known and was used by President George H.W. Bush and others, has been temporarily installed in the White House while the Resolute Desk is being lightly refinished—a very important job. This is a beautiful, but temporary replacement!”

Know about C&O desk and Resolute desk

Originally constructed in 1920 for the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway's proprietors, the C&O desk was donated to the White House. Former presidents, like Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, and Ronald Reagan, used it in the West Wing Study, but George H.W. Bush used the desk in the Oval Office.

The Resolute desk was made using the oak wood from the British ship HMS Resolute. Queen Victoria gifted it to President Rutherford B. Hayes the desk in 1880. Besides Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Gerald R. Ford, almost every president of the US has used it.

It was used by Trump during his first term as well as by former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama. The desk was a favorite hiding place for young John F. Kennedy Jr. It has now become a fundamental component of the Oval Office's symbolism.

In 2017, Trump admitted to being a germaphobe, saying. “I'm also very much of a germaphobe, by the way, believe me.” He has previously referred to the custom of shaking hands as “barbaric.”