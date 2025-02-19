Elon Musk reacts to chilling video calling for his and Trump assassination; ‘Everybody dies, but…’

Elon Musk has reacted to a viral video claiming that TikTokers have called for the assassination of the Tesla CEO and US President Trump. Elon Musk faces assassination threats.(Reuters)

A TikTok video, which was shared by Conservative account Libs of TikTok, has received over 47 million views. In the clip, a content creator suggested that Trump and Musk should be killed. The 29-second-long video was tagged to the FBI and the US Secret Service.

The TikToker made concerning remarks in the video, saying that someone ought to “go make history” by attacking Trump and Musk.

The first thing the man said was that "all the Elon Trump stuff" was “getting to a point”. “Somebody is going to have to (assassinate them), preferably someone who's already doing it. Somebody's going to have to just throw their life away on this one,” he remarked.

“You know who you are. So just buck up and do your duty,” the man added.

Musk reacts to assassination threats

After seeing the viral video, the billionaire stated, “Everybody dies, but not everybody lives.”

Meanwhile, several X users reacted to the video, with one commenting, “He should be in jail.”

“Take this man on and investigate him NOW! He needs to be arrested,” another Musk supporter wrote.

Calling the video “disturbing”, the third user wrote, “Hunt him down and file charges. Make an example of this idiot! Let him “take one for the team” in jail!”

This wasn't the first time that Musk received such threats. Earlier, one user on X Bill Shea, posted a screenshot from 'Republicans Against Trump' that made a comparison between Musk and George Soros. “He's a CEO. Do with that information as you will,” Shea stated in a bizarre remark.

The threats came as Trump faced two failed assassination attempts last year. The first bid was made in July 2024, where 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from an AR-15-style weapon at Trump, striking him in the upper right ear while he was addressing the crowd at a campaign in Butler, Pennsylvania.