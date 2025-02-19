Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Volodymr Zelensky gets 57% approval rating in fresh poll despite Trump's 4% claims

AFP |
Feb 19, 2025 06:27 PM IST

Volodymr Zelensky has an approval rating of 57 percent, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelensky has an approval rating of 57 percent, according to a poll released Wednesday hours after US President Donald Trump said Zelensky's rating was just four percent.

The poll found trust in Zelensky had risen five percent since the last poll in December despite Ukraine suffering military setbacks.(AFP)
The poll found trust in Zelensky had risen five percent since the last poll in December despite Ukraine suffering military setbacks.(AFP)

Calling for presidential elections in Ukraine, which are banned under martial law, Trump said Tuesday of Zelensky: "He's down at four percent approval rating", US media reported.

A telephone poll of 1,000 people by the respected Kyiv International Institute of Sociology found that 57 percent of respondents trusted Zelensky, while 37 percent said they did not and the rest were undecided.

The poll found trust in Zelensky had risen five percent since the last poll in December despite Ukraine suffering military setbacks.

The Ukrainian president's rating soared to 90 percent in March 2022 after Russia invaded, according to the institute. Zelensky "retains a fairly high level of trust," the poll's authors wrote.

Trump's comments echo claims by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Zelensky is not the legitimate president.

A Ukrainian law says that presidential elections are banned during martial law -- which was introduced on February 24, 2022. If it were peace time, Zelensky's term would have ended in May last year.

Critics have pointed to a conflicting point in the Ukrainian constitution saying that no president can serve more than a five-year term but must serve until a successor is elected.

Zelensky has argued that holding an election now is impossible because millions of Ukrainians are living abroad or fighting in the military and security risks are too high.

The poll's authors said "the majority in Ukrainian society continues to adhere to the opinion that elections should be held after the war".

It was unclear how Trump arrived at the 4 percent rating figure.

Russian political analyst Fyodor Lukyanov told AFP in Moscow Wednesday that this "figure is typical of Trump".

The US leader "does not pay attention to boring things like facts and numbers", Lukyanov added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On