Cat and sheep crowned 'Couple of the Year' after beating tigers and lemurs at Ukraine zoo

In a surprising yet heartwarming outcome, a cat and a sheep have been named Odessa Zoo’s “Couple of the Year – 2025”, beating several other contenders, including lemurs, tigers, and porcupines. According to UPI, the winners—Masazhik, a cat, and Bagel, a lamb—secured the title after capturing the hearts of zoo visitors and social media users alike. A cat and a lamb won "Couple of the Year" at Ukraine’s Odessa Zoo.(Facebook)

(Also read: Chinese zoo paints donkeys black and white to look like zebra: ‘The owner did it just for fun’)

The zoo announced the results on Facebook, sharing the news and inviting everyone to witness the special award ceremony. The annual contest, which highlights the strongest animal bonds at the zoo, has become a fan-favourite tradition, and this year’s winners have left many in awe.

A friendship like no other

The Odessa Zoo’s social media post celebrated the unique relationship between Masazhik and Bagel:

“The contest ‘Couple of the Year – 2025’ is over. The winners this year are a pair of lambs, Bagel, and cat, Masazhik. Such a combination of friendly relationships between completely different animals is possible only at the Odessa Zoo. We invite everyone to the awarding of winners.”

Masazhik, whose name translates to “massage therapist,” has been a familiar face at the zoo, often seen snuggling up on Bagel’s back. Their strong bond has melted hearts, demonstrating how friendships can form between even the most unexpected companions.

(Also read: Japanese zoo bans entry of solo male visitors after repeated incidents of harassment)

Valentine’s day crowning

The award ceremony took place on Valentine’s Day, adding a fitting romantic touch to the occasion. The contest has been a long-standing tradition at the Odessa Zoo, with last year’s title going to a pair of mated sheep.

This year, however, Masazhik and Bagel proved that love and friendship transcend species. Their story has resonated with animal lovers, drawing admiration for their pure and unbreakable bond.