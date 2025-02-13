Japanese zoo bans entry of solo male visitors after repeated incidents of harassment

A zoo in Japan has implemented a ban on unaccompanied male visitors following repeated incidents of harassment targeting its female owner and female guests. The decision, which has sparked both support and criticism online, was announced by the zoo’s director, known as Misa Mama, reported the South China Morning Post. Healing Pavilion is an interactive zoo where visitors can engage with animals.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

Located in Tochigi Prefecture, Healing Pavilion is an interactive zoo where visitors can engage with animals such as pigs, cats, dogs, and sheep. Since opening in March last year, it has aimed to provide therapeutic companionship through animal interactions and also features a dog park for visitors with pets.

Harassment led to the ban

Announcing the new policy on social media, Misa Mama stated, “Effective immediately, male visitors are prohibited from entering the zoo alone.”

A notice at the zoo entrance reinforces the rule, stating that solo male visitors must be accompanied by family or friends to enter.

Explaining her decision, Misa Mama shared that the majority of visitors have been families and couples, but some unaccompanied men had approached her and female guests inappropriately.

“Too many have come with harmful intentions, causing me significant stress. I feel as if my heart is in pain,” she revealed.

She described instances of flirtatious behavior and inappropriate remarks, adding that, as the zoo’s director, she often felt compelled to be polite and engage in conversation despite her discomfort.

Backlash

The decision has sparked controversy, with the internet arguing that the policy is discriminatory toward men.

One user commented, “This is blatant gender discrimination. Many individuals like me simply wish to enjoy the company of animals alone and mean no harm.”

In response to the backlash, Misa Mama explained that while she would prefer to ban only those who misbehave, doing so would put her at risk of retaliation.

“If I could, I would only prohibit those who misbehave. But as a woman managing the zoo alone, I fear potential retaliation, leaving me no choice but to enforce this rule,” she stated.

She emphasised that the ban is not rooted in prejudice against men but rather a protective measure for herself and female visitors.

A visitor commented, "Thank you to the animals at Healing Pavilion for bringing me warmth and joy. Misa Mama is facing difficulties; let us protect this zoo together.”

Another added, “I hope only genuine animal lovers visit. I believe animals can sense those with ill intentions.”

Some have suggested alternative solutions to ensure the safety of the zoo’s female staff and guests without implementing a blanket ban on men. A Shanghai-based social media user proposed,

“I suggest Misa Mama hire more male staff or recruit volunteers who are passionate about animals.”

