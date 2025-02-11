Menu Explore
Heartbroken for Valentine's Day? This zoo will send elephant poop videos to your annoying ex

ByMuskaan Sharma
Feb 11, 2025 10:27 AM IST

Memphis Zoo offers quirky Valentine's gift: send videos of elephants defecating to exes for $10.

While most people turn to gestures of love like flowers and chocolates for Valentine's Week, those without a significant other can also send a special gift to their former lovers. A zoo in US has decided to let heartbroken lovers pay to send videos of elephants defecating to their exes.

This Valentine's Week, Memphis Zoo allows people to send videos of elephants defecating to exes for $10.(Facebook/MemphisZoo)
This Valentine's Week, Memphis Zoo allows people to send videos of elephants defecating to exes for $10.(Facebook/MemphisZoo)

The Memphis Zoo in Tennessee is taking $10 donation to send one of two videos: a cute red panda munching on a grape or a humorous video of an elephant pooping. This "Dating or Dumping" offer lets you send a fun Valentine's gift to your sweetheart or your ex.

Dumping or dating?

While those in love can send "an adorable video of a red panda munching on a grape", those looking to send their ex message can send “a stinky video of an elephant poop hitting the pile.”

"Got an ex that deserves a stinkin' surprise? This Valentine's, let an elephant do the talking. Or maybe you've found the one and want to send them something adorable? Our red pandas have you covered," the zoo said on its website.

If you choose the elephant, there's a stinking surprise in store for not just an ex, but an annoying neighbour or overbearing mother-in-law, the zoo said.

Not for just your ex

"Got someone who deserves a stinkin’ surprise? Maybe it's your annoying neighbor, overbearing mother-in-law, your ex, or that coworker who still gives you nightmares. This Valentine’s, let an elephant do the talking and name a turd after a turd! With the Dumping option, you'll get a digital thank-you card + a stinky video to share. At the end of the campaign, we’ll reveal the most popular names—so make your move!," the zoo said in a post on Facebook.

But the move is not just a promotional gimmick. The donations will be used for the conservation of over 3,500 animals at the Memphis Zoo.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
