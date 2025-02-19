Steve Bannon tears into ‘parasitic illegal immigrant’ Elon Musk, calls DOGE ‘ludicrous’

Former top Trump adviser Steve Bannon has intensified his criticism of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, calling the tech magnate a “parasitic illegal immigrant” and accusing him of abusing his position to advance a cause that disregards American customs. Steve Bannon claimed that the SpaceX CEO is acting like “God” and enforcing drastic changes without regard for the customs or values of the nation. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo)

Bannon's statement referred to suggestions that South African-born Musk might have outstayed his visa while establishing his businesses in the US. The billionaire has denied all of these allegations.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera last month, Bannon blasted Musk, saying that he should “go back to South Africa,” raising the concern that why White South Africans should have any involvement in US affairs. He went on to call them “the most racist people on earth.”

Steve Bannon claims Musk acting as ‘God’

Ex-Trump adviser, who has described Musk as a perilous influence in the present government, progressively established himself as an outspoken opponent of the DOGE head's growing influence within the government. According to him, the Tesla CEO is “a racist” and “an agent of Chinese influence”.

The SpaceX CEO has emerged as a significant figure in the administration after endorsing Trump in June 2024, not only as the administration's largest campaign donor but also as a regular visitor to the White House. Following Trump's return to the White House, Musk got the authority to lead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In an interview with UnHerd's James Billot, Bannon stated, “Musk is the one with power at the moment.” He claimed that the SpaceX CEO is acting like “God” and enforcing drastic changes without regard for the customs or values of the nation.

Steve Bannon tears into DOGE, calls it ‘ludicrous’

Reacting to the formation of DOGE, he called it a “problem to the country,” saying that it was merely for showoff.

Bannon chastised Musk for not fulfilling his pledges to reduce government waste. He criticised DOGE's financial management, describing it as “performative” and asking why it hadn't suggested significant spending reductions beyond the symbolic termination of government diversity initiatives.

“DOGE is sitting there with the budget, but where the f*** are the DOGE cuts?” he stated. “We are 30 days away from approving a budget for the entire year with $2 trillion already baked in, and not one penny of anything that DOGE found. It's ludicrous.”